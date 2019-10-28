Kurt Cobain's Cigarette-Burned MTV "Unplugged" Cardigan Just Sold For Close To Half A Million Bucks

The cigarette-burned, unwashed cardigan that Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged performance has sold for just shy of $500,000.

Now the most expensive jumper ever sold at auction, the green, mohair button-up has not been washed since it was last worn for the show in 1993.

Despite its stains - and cigarette burn marks - the cardigan sold at auction at New York's Hard Rock Cafe on Saturday for AU$489,000.

President of Julien's Auctions, Darren Julien, said the sweater was "the holy grail of any article of clothing that he ever wore."

It was last sold in 2016 for a somewhat less impressive AU$206,000.

Also going under the hammer was Cobain's Fender Mustang guitar, custom-made and used during the band's In Utero tour, which sold for around AU$498,700.

The guitar had been displayed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for some years.

