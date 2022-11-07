Kyiv Warned Of Looming “Total” Blackout Amid Major Power Shortage

Australians feeling the promise of summer, can share a thought for people in Kyiv who are preparing for a winter with no heat, water or power.

The mayor of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv told local media that residents need to prepare for the worst amid ongoing strikes from Russia on the country’s energy infrastructure.

“We are doing everything to avoid this. But let’s be frank, our enemies are doing everything for the city to be without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, so we all die. And the future of the country and the future of each of us depends on how prepared we are for different situations,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Russia has targeted about 40 per cent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, causing major power shortages and rolling outages.

“As winter approaches, Russian leaders deliberately deprive people of basic things: water, electricity, heat,” Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said earlier this week. “This is terrorism and war crimes.”

Rotating blackouts were scheduled for every hour on Sunday in parts of Kyiv and the surrounding regions.

While rolling blackouts were also planned in Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, according to Ukraine’s state-owned energy operator, Ukrenergo.

