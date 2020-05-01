Kyle Andrews FIRST Virtual Cable Beach Walk

YOU …. can still be part of our 2020 Kyle Andrews Foundation Inc Events by joining us for the 2020 Kyle’s Virtual Cable Beach Walk … In your own home!

On Sunday 17th May 2020 participants can unite, view the virtual link, post images of where you are and walk in your own homes or with family members in your localities, allowing everyone to practice the correct social distancing requirements.

https://www.kyleandrewsfoundation.com.au/events/kyles-virtual-cable-beach-walk/

WHEN: Sunday 17th May 2020, 9am.

Our virtual link will go live at 9am – don your Kyle Andrews Foundation Inc shirt, hat, logo or Kyle Andrews Foundation colours.

WHERE: Join our virtual link, walk & Support, capture your images and upload to our virtual album.

Stay safe and walk in your own home or with family members while keeping to the correct social distancing requirements.

Don’t forget to snap your images of where you are – our Gantheaume to Cable Beach Walk is around 5km or 5000 steps … Can you reach 5000 steps?