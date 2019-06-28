Kyle Feldt In The Spotlight For Origin Game 3 Selection

One of our strongest Cowboys could be swapping the blue and grey jersey for Queensland colours to finish the 2019 Origin series.

Kyle Feldt is on board to put up another strong performance for the COWBOYS tonight against the Dragons.

He's been a quiet achiever for the North Queensland side of late, and could be a shot of a call up to the Maroons for the Origin decider.

The 27-year-old took out a spot in the Maroons Emerging Origin squad in 2017, but hasn't had field time for the State v State clash.

Moving onto 2018 Kyle was selected as 19th man for Queensland, so maybe now in 2019 he'll get his chance to lace up in Origin colours.

The team for State of Origin Game 3 will be named on Sunday night, ahead of the July 10 decider.