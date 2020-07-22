Kylie Announces New Album, Maybe That Can Save 2020?

Disco baby!

Article heading image for Kylie Announces New Album, Maybe That Can Save 2020?

Bloody yes Kylie fans. One of Aussie's truly legendary singers has announced that she has a new album out.

She announced it via her Insta account this morning.

If the cover looks anything to go by, we're in for a treat.

We're also excited because this gives us the opportunity to replay one of our favourite chats with Kylie, back in a time when touring acts toured the world and we could all get together to enjoy the experience (AKA pre-Covid).

LISTEN:

The album is available to pre-order now.

22 July 2020

