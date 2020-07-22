Kylie Announces New Album, Maybe That Can Save 2020?

Bloody yes Kylie fans. One of Aussie's truly legendary singers has announced that she has a new album out.

She announced it via her Insta account this morning.

If the cover looks anything to go by, we're in for a treat.

We're also excited because this gives us the opportunity to replay one of our favourite chats with Kylie, back in a time when touring acts toured the world and we could all get together to enjoy the experience (AKA pre-Covid).

LISTEN:

The album is available to pre-order now.



