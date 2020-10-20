Kylie's Streaming A Performance Spectacular Early Next Month And Here's What You Need To Know

The Aussie queen of pop has announced a one-off, streamed performance spectacular that will see her "Infinite Disco" beamed into living rooms all over the world on November 7.

This is a one off stream, and you need to have a ticket to see it. They go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday 21 October, 7PM AEDT.

The performance will feature many of the tracks on Kylie’s highly anticipated new album Disco, due out Friday 6 November. As well as these new tracks, the unique broadcast will include some very special Kylie classics. The tracks have been specially re-arranged for this one-off event by long-time Kylie collaborators Biff Stannard and Steve Anderson.

Sounds like the biggest dance party the world has ever seen.

Of course, this gives us the chance to revisit Clairsy, Matt and Kymba's excellent chat with the queen herself, where Clairsy revealed a brief encounter he had with our Kylie wayyyyyyyy back in 1990.

LISTEN: