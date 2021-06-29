Kyrgios, Barty To Make Olympic Debut With Tennis Squad Revealed

Nick Kyrgios and Ash Barty are set to make their Olympics debut, headlining a strong national tennis squad for Tokyo 2021.

For Kyrgios, it resembles closure following a feud with The Australian Olympic Committee that ran over a five-year period. The tennis star withdrew his name from the 2016 Rio Games during a war-of-words with former chef de mission Kitty Chiller.

“AOC’s unfair and unjust treatment of me over the last four weeks, as well as the organisation’s crystal clear position on whether they want me to be a part of The Australian Olympic team, has solidified my decision.” Kyrgios said at the time.

With new members on board the national committee, the polarising Kyrgios will wear the green and gold after the Wimbledon event.

Joining Kyrgios is WTP world number one Ash Barty for her first Games, the 25-year-old has reached extreme heights within the sport and her selection is a culmination of efforts and achievements.

“I think making your first Olympic team, particularly as an Australian, we have such a rich history and the Olympics is something I’ve always dreamt of..” Barty said.

“It’s a massive united team and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Among the other athletes, veteran Sam Stosur will compete in her fifth Olympics.

Australia will field one of their strongest teams to challenge at the major international event, with youngster Alex De Minaur achieving his boyhood dream as another notable name.