Labor Pledge $116m To Help Fix Victoria's Triple Zero Crisis

The Victorian Government will announce a $116m funding package towards fixing the understaffing issue in emergency departments.

Since October, 12 Victorians have passed away as a result of triple zero calls being un-answered or delayed.

Shadow Emergency Services Minister, Brad Battin says it's a longstanding issue that should have already been resolved.

"Across Victoria, where more people have died waiting on hold for triple zero, is because the Andrews Labor government cut staff over the last four years and particularly during the last two years during COVID," Battin said.

"That's not good enough, and Victorians deserve better."

The major investment to reform emergency services has plagued Daniel Andrews since he worked as the state's health minister, Battin says.

In some instances, people have put on hold for almost 18 minutes after calling triple zero, a gaping under resourcing for those taking calls in the telecommunications service.

Around 120 staff will be trained and employed as part of the package, ensuring the health crisis is averted.

Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes said the recruitment campaign will be rolled out 'progressively'.

"Delays in call taking are unacceptable," Ms Symes said.

"It is my commitment to ensure that we are doing everything we can … to meet demand."

