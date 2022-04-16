Labor Pledge To Open Integrity Commission By Christmas If Successful

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has pledged a national integrity commission if Labor wins the federal election this year.

In a bid to win voters, Labor's campaigning has strongly envisioned bringing down the Liberal party over internal investigatory issues.

Albanese plans to establish the anti-corruption governing body by Christmas, targeting Scott Morrison in his latest speech ahead of the May election.

"Australians have waited more than 1,200 days for the national integrity commission to be introduced to parliament," he said.

"Mr Morrison has delayed and obfuscated for over three years. And then this week it became clear he has absolutely no intention of honouring his promise to deliver a national anti-corruption commission at all.

"So the question for Mr Morrison is – why do you fear an anti-corruption commission? What is it you’re afraid they will find?". - Anthony Albanese

He maintained that the commission would open truths about the ongoings of Morrison's party since being elected.

"I am proud to announce that a national anti-corruption commission would be one of the first priorities of a government I lead," Mr Albanese said.

Morrison is yet to return serve on the matter, opening the floor for questioning after he announced a commission was to be introduced in December 2018. However, the vote was not passed.

The Prime Minister said his party would continue its current model, arguing that it was not introduced through parliament due to Labor's lack of support.

"At the last election we said we would seek to put one in place," Mr Morrison said.

"We developed a policy, developed detailed legislation, the Labor Party didn't agree with it, and at this election, you have a very clear and detailed policy when it comes to how we want to progress with that issue."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.