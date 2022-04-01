Labor Pledges Aged-Care Reform In Budget Reply Speech

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has continued his election push with a promise to improve the aged-care situation and provide better remuneration.

In a reply to Tuesday's federal budget announcement, the Labor leader says his party will fund a pay increase for workers, in addition to launching $2.5 billion into aged-care standards.

He maintained that Labor's plan was a long-term vision on current societal issues within the economy which have been brought upon by the COVID pandemic.

"Unlike this Prime Minister who won’t take any responsibility, a Labor government won’t muck around," Albanese said.

Albanese said the budget announcement by Scott Morrison and his team provided "a fake tan" over the economic downfall.

If elected, Albanese claims that Labor would zero-in on the Fair Work Commission to increase pay-rate for those within the sector, adding how it was overlooked by the current parliament.

"We’ll support the workers’ call for better pay at the Fair Work Commission and a Labor government will fund the outcome of this case," he said.

"Because if we want higher standards of care – we need to support higher wages for our carers. If we want to recruit and retain more carers to look after a population that’s growing older, we need to treat their vital and essential work with respect and reward it with better pay."

Within the plan, Labor aims to mandate registered nurses in homes 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The extra staff would help provide extra minutes for care within the facilities, as recommended by the Royal Commission.

During his budget reply speech, Albanese said a complete overhaul is not planned, rather minimalist changes.

"My team and I are promising renewal, not revolution."

