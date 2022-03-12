Labor Promises “Building Blitz” Ahead Of State Election

Ahead of next week’s state election, Labor has pledged to build and upgrade hundreds of homes under a new public housing scheme unveiled on Saturday.

The “building blitz” would see 400 new homes dedicated to South Australia’s most vulnerable, including the elderly and homeless.

Included in the policy, 250 new homes would be built in metro Adelaide with another 150 across regional areas, including Mount Gambier, Murray Bridge, Whyalla, Strathalbyn and Port Augusta.

Fifty of the homes would also fall under the “Common Ground-type” housing targeting the homeless, located near support services including medical, dental and mental health care.

In addition, upgrades would be enacted across 350 currently vacant houses, while 3000 more public homes would undergo maintenance improvements.

Opposition leader Peter Malinauskas said everyone deserved to have “a roof over their head and a place to call home”.

“Labor will invest in building new homes and bringing current homes up to scratch to supply more public housing for South Australians most in need".

“Importantly, this investment will also support South Australian jobs right across the state,” he said.

“Our plan will also end the waste of 350 homes sitting empty when there is high demand."

“Thousands of local construction jobs will be directly created and supported as well as many thousands more indirect jobs,” Mr Malinauskas said

Shadow Minister for Human Services Nat Cook boasted the policy would “deliver more homes for South Australians who need it most”.

