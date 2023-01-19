Labor Promises To Build Great Koala National Park, Pending Election Win
$80m funding pledge
The NSW Labor Party has pledged $80 million to establish a new national park to help conserve koala habitat.
Opposition Leader Chris Minns revealed a plan to save the species from extinction if it wins the upcoming state election.
He said they'd work alongside experts to create a park on the mid-north coast near Coffs Harbour.
"I don't accept that one of our most loved and iconic native species could become extinct here in just 28 years time,"Minns said on Thursday.
"By protecting the places these koalas live, and by working closely with all stakeholders, we can ensure we bring these incredible creatures back from the brink."
The Great Koala National Park would be home to one fifth of the state's koala population.
Koalas are on track to become extinct by 2050, according to wildlife conservatory experts.
Labor would connect wildlife corridors through Heathcote National Park and Royal National Park to grow the species.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet defended his track record of koala protection, insisting the party has helped the marsupials.
"I believe we've done more than ever in any government when it comes to the expansion and enhancement of national parks," Mr Perrottet told reporters on Thursday.
"We have expanded more national parks and preserve more national parks than at any point in history of our state."
