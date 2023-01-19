Labor Promises To Build Great Koala National Park, Pending Election Win

The NSW Labor Party has pledged $80 million to establish a new national park to help conserve koala habitat.

Opposition Leader Chris Minns revealed a plan to save the species from extinction if it wins the upcoming state election.

He said they'd work alongside experts to create a park on the mid-north coast near Coffs Harbour.

"I don't accept that one of our most loved and iconic native species could become extinct here in just 28 years time,"Minns said on Thursday.