Labor Promises To Get Australia's Arts Industry ‘Back On Track' With A National Cultural Policy

Labor has pledged to develop a national cultural policy instead of a pre-election arts pitch.

Announcing their cultural policy on Monday night at Melbourne’s Esplanade Hotel, the ALP promised "a broad, comprehensive roadmap for Australia’s arts and culture that touches all areas of government, from cultural diplomacy in foreign affairs to health to education."

Shadow Minister for the Arts Tony Burke MP said if elected on Saturday, an Albanese Labor Government would invest in Australia’s arts sector by developing a visionary policy.

"The arts sector is currently in an extreme state of flux as it seeks to recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic – and from a decade of Liberal National neglect, contempt and cuts," Burke said.

"A new direction is needed from a Labor government that will give the arts the support it needs."

Burke said a nationwide consultation with each State and Territory, would occur immediately after they take office in order to inform the proposed cultural policy.

"Although it is of course important for us to get this right, speed is of the essence. Creative Australia will be used as the starting point and all stakeholders including State and Local governments will be properly consulted to chart a path forward," Burke said.

“The arts, entertainment and cultural sector is important to who we are as Australians and plays a vital role in the economy”

"A new cultural policy is the foundation for a better future for Australian artists," Burke concluded.

Labor’s proposal for a national cultural policy, promises to deliver more transparent funding to arts and cultural institutions, examine a national insurance scheme to protect live events, promote and produce more Australian content on multinational streaming services, focus on First Nations art and culture and restore ‘arts’ back into a named government department.

