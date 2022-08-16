Labor Leader Slams Tassie Energy Price Hike

The energy crisis has erupted into a war of words across Tasmanian politics as prices sore.

In its annual determination released on June 20, the Tasmanian Economic Regulator announced an 11.8 per cent increase in power prices across the state, however according to Labor this is an unnecessary burden on consumers.

Labor leader Rebecca White told Triple M’s Woody and Tubes that the government can step in and cap prices as they did "in 2018”.