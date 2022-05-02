Labor Unveils Plan To Give Homebuyers A Big Helping Hand

Households would have a significant leg up buying their first house if Labor comes to power this election.

Federal Labor has revealed its key housing policy for the election campaign - which aims to help 10,000 households into homeownership per year.

Labor’s “shared equity” scheme would see the government cover 30 or 40 per cent of the cost of a property, making ownership drastically more affordable.

The scheme would only be open to individuals earning less than $90,000, or couples earning less than $120,000. The portion of the property would then be owned by the government and could be bought back by the homeowner if they wanted.

It’s estimated the plan would cut the price of a new home by up to $380,000 for some buyers.

