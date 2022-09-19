Labor Voters Drive Support For Australia To Remain A Monarchy

As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest, the latest polls reveal support overall has jumped for the Monarchy.

A special Roy Morgan poll last week revealed support for the Monarchy has grown over the last decade with 60 per cent of Aussies now saying Australia should remain a Monarchy, while 40 per cent want Australia to become a Republic with an elected President.

“Interestingly, looking underneath these headline results shows that it is ALP voters that have been the biggest driver of this increase," Michele Levine, CEO of Roy Morgan, said.

“During the past 15 years the popularity of the Royal Family has strengthened as the Queen celebrated a Diamond Jubilee in 2012 (60th Anniversary of accession to the throne) and an unprecedented Platinum Jubilee earlier this year (70th Anniversary of accession to the throne).

With the "troubles and scandals" of the 1990s following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, Ms Levine said the past decade has seen the growing prominence of younger Royals in Prince William and Prince Harry, bringing the Royals new fans amongst a younger audience.

“Although there has been plenty of drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, that has at times proved frustrating for supporters of the Royal Family, it has not dented the popularity of the Monarchy in Australia". - Roy Morgan CEO, Michele Levine

In the SMS poll on September 12, Australians were asked: “In your opinion, should Australia remain a Monarchy – or become a Republic with an elected President?”

