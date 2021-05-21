Lachie Neale Speaks On Learning Curves During Ankle Rehab

Lachie Neale joined the Friday Huddle team to discuss what rehab has provided him since injuring his ankle earlier in the season.

The 2020 Brownlow medalist explained that the injury has given him time to work on his mental preparation and life outside of footy.

"To be honest it's been quite refreshing for me, I haven't had a mental break from the game for a long time ... For seven or eight years I probably missed one game." said Neale.

When asked about a return date, Neale explained he is eyeing off Brisbane's round 12 clash against Melbourne.

"I'm pushing quite hard to play in two weeks' time." Neale explained.

"We've got the bye the following week, and then we play North Melbourne. So no later than North."

