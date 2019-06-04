Lachie Whitfield Out For At Least A Month After Surgery

GWS star Lachie Whitfield will miss at least a month after having surgery on a broken collarbone.

“We thought he’d be okay after the game on early reports but we scanned him on Monday and he’s broken his collarbone, which is disappointing and we put him in surgery last night” Giants coach Leon Cameron said today.

“He’ll miss probably between that four to six week mark, which is disappointing for us.

“He’s been playing some really good footy but it is what it is and he’ll recover really well.”

Whitfield injured his collarbone in the 83 point win over Gold Coast on the weekend.

