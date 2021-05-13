Lachy Reid Says Aaron Sandilands Has Knocked Back Mid-Season Draft Interest

Lachy Reid has said that Aaron Sandilands has knocked back interest in taking him in the mid-season draft this year.

"Talk this morning Aaron Sandilands may be picked up in the mid season draft… I spoke to his (Sandilands’) manager earlier today and asked the question," Lachy said on his show the Rush Hour WA with Lachy and Embers.

"His manager said there was interest, a club had notified him and asked about it, and he said to Aaron Sandilands ‘what do you reckon?’, and Aaron Sandilands said 'nuh'.

"'I've moved on from footy, I'm happy doing my role at the Fremantle Dockers.'"

