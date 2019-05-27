Lady Antebellum's New Single Is Already Proving Popular with Fans

Lady Antebellum is back on the radio airwaves with a brand new song “What I Never Get Over You.”

The new single serves as their first release under BMLG Records. Representing a new chapter as well as a return to the beginning for Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, the mid-tempo ballad features Scott and Kelley trading anxiety and shared despair over an ending relationship.



"I feel like 'What If I Never Get Over You' is a turn back to our beginning, both in the sound and the core of who we are,” said Haywood. "We love being able to put out those big questions about lost love, like 'What if time doesn't do what it's supposed to do?' or 'What if I never move on from this relationship?"



"We hit this place of wanting to go back to where we came from," explained Scott. "This single is a great example of that. We've got 13 years of life together, of work together, of ups and downs in our personal lives. All of that kind of encompasses one same feeling: 'We're here, we're loving it, and we're turning over a new leaf — one that feels really familiar and authentic to ourselves as a band.'"

"It’s been several years since we’ve had a chance to release a duet like this as a single,” added Kelley. “When we played it for our team their excitement reassured us this song was the one to lead with out of the gate. It's been a bit of our magic from day one. Our very first song in 2006, 'All We'd Ever Need,' was just written for Hillary, but she said, 'Charles, you should sing a verse too’ and that's how we started the co-lead singer thing."

You can check out the video for “What If I Never Get Over You” right here:

