Lake Bonney Battery boosts energy competition

The Marshall Government’s transformation of South Australia’s power system is another step closer with the Lake Bonney big battery in the final stages of testing and close to full commercial operation.

“The Marshall Government has prioritised delivering cheaper, more reliable electricity to South Australian households and businesses whilst lowering emissions,” said Minister for Energy and Mining Dan van Holst Pellekaan.

Infigen’s Lake Bonney Wind Farm and Battery in the state’s South East will help increase competition in the retail electricity market and make power more secure for South Australian businesses.

Infigen’s 25 megawatt/52 megawatt hour lithium-ion battery system will enhance their ability to provide ‘firm’ renewable electricity supply contracts to a number of commercial and industrial customers.

Minister Dan van Holst Pellekaan said the Lake Bonney Wind Farm and Battery demonstrates South Australia’s transformation into a modern energy market.

Speaking during a site visit to Lake Bonney, Minister van Holst Pellekaan said that grid scale storage is critical to making our renewable energy work for consumers, including increasing retail competition.

“Assets such as the Lake Bonney Wind Farm and Battery provide reliable, affordable and renewable electricity to this state’s commercial and industrial customers,” said Minister van Holst Pellekaan.

“It will allow South Australia to incorporate more renewable energy into the system and move towards net-100% renewable energy in the 2030’s.”

“The Battery has been supported by a $5 million grant from the South Australian Government, matched by $5 million from the Commonwealth’s Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).

“In a significant boost for local employment Infigen’s Wind Farm and Battery created 430 jobs during the construction phase.

“Tesla is one of the new commercial customers supported by Infigen’s expansion into the South Australian retail electricity market.

“Infigen was recently awarded a retail contract to supply Tesla fast-charging supercharger stations with energy across Australia.

“Not only will the Lake Bonney Battery use Tesla batteries to store energy, it will also allow Infigen to fuel electric cars at Tesla Superchargers across Australia,” Minister van Holst Pellekaan said.

Infigen’s Executive Director, Finance and Commercial, Sylvia Wiggins, said the Lake Bonney Battery is an important asset in their generation portfolio.

“Lake Bonney allows us to grow the volume of renewable energy we sell to commercial and industrial customers. We are pleased to be partnering with South Australian customers, communities and governments as we lead Australia’s transition to a clean energy future”.