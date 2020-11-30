Lake Welcome Centre Management Agreement Expires

The City of Mount Gambier property management agreement with the Blue Lake Welcome Centre sub-licensees ended on Monday 30 November 2020, one month before the 21-year head licence between SA Water and Council for the Crown Land the centre is located on expires on 31 December 2020.

The Blue Lake Welcome Centre was sub-licensed to Garry and Trish Turner in 2004 as third-party operators who also conduct tours of the Blue Lake Pump Station under a separate licence arrangement with SA Water until June 2022.

“Council sincerely thanks Garry and Trish for their hard work and commitment to provide tourism services at the Blue Lake for the past 30 years,” City of Mount Gambier Acting CEO Barbara Cernovskis said.

“They won numerous state tourism awards for their services from 1994 through to 2008 and Council is appreciative of their dedication over the years to promote our city to visitors.”

As the head licence comes to an end, Council has no valid tenure to extend the current tenancy arrangements.

“Council is yet to secure further tenure over the perimeter area of the Blue Lake beyond 31 December 2020 and is not able to offer an extension of the current arrangements,” Ms Cernovskis said.

Council resolved in July 2020 to pursue a different avenue for the high profile tourism site and its tourism assets as outlined in the 2020 -2024 Strategic Plan, with a view to developing and delivering a tourism master plan for the area.

“Council will continue to engage with SA Water and Crown Lands (DEW) with a view to securing future tenure arrangements for the activation of natural and built cultural and tourism assets in this precinct in the new year. - - City of Mount Gambier Acting CEO Barbara Cernovskis

“Council intends to develop a shared vision and model to activate the Blue Lake with cultural and tourism opportunities.”