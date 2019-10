Come and Check out the Lake..!!!

The Lake Yearlering Regatta is on this Saturday the 26th October from 11am

Theres Fun for everyone - Boats - Food Vans and Plenty of Live Entertainment

Bring the Aerogard a Hat and Sunburn Cream and have a great day out on the Lake

To know more Contact the Wickepin CRC on 9888 1500

See you there this Saturday