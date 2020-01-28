Lamb Or Cookies? The 2020 Australian Lamb Ad Is Hacking Your Phone To Bring Everyone Together

Is it too much to say that our annual Australian Lamb ad is like our version of the iconic Super Bowl ads?

Probably. But we're making the comparison anyway.

After a not-so-subtle pop at New Zealand in last year's ad, the 2020 version is turning its satirical gaze to Facebook's data breach dramas with "Lambalytica", an organisation hellbent on bringing the country together by any means necessary.

And by any means necessary, we mean hacking our phones.

“As a brand, Australian Lamb is famous for unity," says Graeme Yardy, Domestic Market Manager at MLA. "In this digital age, we wanted to use the power of lamb to disrupt social media, peel people away from their screens and get them together over a tasty Lamb meal.” Executive Creative Director at The Monkeys, Vince Lagana, added: "'Lambalytica' taps into the very devices that keep us apart to bring Aussies together for the ultimate social feed - a lamb barbie." You can watch the ad below:

