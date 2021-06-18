Lambton Pub Fire Being Treated As 'Suspicious'

An early morning fire at a Lambton pub was being investigated by police on Friday.

Emergency services responded to calls of a miniature inferno at the Northumberland Hotel on Elder Street, Lambton, just before 5AM.

The blaze only caused minor damage, but the venue was considerably affected by smoke.

Fire and Rescue NSW quickly doused the flames and ventilated the area ahead of police investigations.

It was reported that three men were seen fleeing the area at the time of the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here.

