Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin Kicks His 1,000th AFL Career Goal

Thousands of fans flooded the SCG in celebration overnight as Swans star Lance Buddy Franklin booted his 1000th AFL career goal.

One of only six to reach the almighty milestone, the long-awaited goal was delivered in the final quarter of a match that will live long in the memory of footy's history books.

In the stadium filled with more than 36,000 fans, scores of enthusiasts seized the moment in a good old-fashioned pitch invasion after Franklin booted his fourth goal in Sydney’s 30-point win over Geelong.

Buddy now joins Tony Lockett, Gordon Coventry, Jason Dunstall, Doug Wade and Gary Ablett Sr. to become the sixth living legend to reach four figures.

“Surreal. It was an amazing moment, it really was. One I’ll treasure forever,” Franklin told Seven.

“I reckon I’ve got the taste of Carlton Draught in my mouth from someone!

“A lot of hard work to get there, I’ve been playing for 18 years ... I wouldn’t be able to get there without having some great teammates around me to provide those assists,” he said.

In a game that saw Sydney win 17.5 (107) to 10.17 (77), the only number that really counted was 1000.

“That was one of the most special moments you’re going to get, or that I can look back on,” Swans coach John Longmire said.

“We’ve just been able to watch one of the all-time greats go about his business. To be able to sit there and watch that tonight was pretty special.” - John Longmire

