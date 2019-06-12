Land Of Plenty Announces Their FULL 2019 Lineup!

Land of Plenty's 2019 lineup has finally arrived and there's a lot to get excited about.
With headlining performances from Illy and Ocean Alley, as well as incredible music from local and award winning artists, it's sure to be a day to remember.
- Illy
- Ocean Alley
- Briggs
- Alex The Astronaut
- Slowly Slowly
- Ocean Grove
- Tones And I
- Eliott
- DRMNGNOW
- Jack Botts
- Heard Instinct Collective
- Charlie McCosh
- Alex Hayes
- Moji
- Fresh Kiwi
- Rui
- Tamara Brianna Basile
- Deck DJs vs Termites
When that mid festival, or let's be honest, all times of the day hunger kicks in, the food trucks will have your back.
They've even gone a step further with carnival rides, stalls, art and bars.
#Festivalgoals.
Tickets are already on sale for $99 general admission and $149 for VIP. The festival will take place at the Shepparton Showgrounds on November 2nd.
