Land Of Plenty Announces Their FULL 2019 Lineup!

Land of Plenty's 2019 lineup has finally arrived and there's a lot to get excited about.

With headlining performances from Illy and Ocean Alley, as well as incredible music from local and award winning artists, it's sure to be a day to remember.

Illy

Ocean Alley

Briggs

Alex The Astronaut

Slowly Slowly

Ocean Grove

Tones And I

Eliott

DRMNGNOW

Jack Botts

Heard Instinct Collective

Charlie McCosh

Alex Hayes

Moji

Fresh Kiwi

Rui

Tamara Brianna Basile

Deck DJs vs Termites

When that mid festival, or let's be honest, all times of the day hunger kicks in, the food trucks will have your back.

They've even gone a step further with carnival rides, stalls, art and bars.

#Festivalgoals.

Tickets are already on sale for $99 general admission and $149 for VIP. The festival will take place at the Shepparton Showgrounds on November 2nd.

To buy tickets or to take a peak at the full lineup, click HERE.