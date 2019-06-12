Land Of Plenty Announces Their FULL 2019 Lineup!

Land of Plenty's 2019 lineup has finally arrived and there's a lot to get excited about.

With headlining performances from Illy and Ocean Alley, as well as incredible music from local and award winning artists, it's sure to be a day to remember.

  • Illy
  • Ocean Alley
  • Briggs
  • Alex The Astronaut
  • Slowly Slowly
  • Ocean Grove
  • Tones And I
  • Eliott
  • DRMNGNOW
  • Jack Botts
  • Heard Instinct Collective
  • Charlie McCosh
  • Alex Hayes
  • Moji
  • Fresh Kiwi
  • Rui
  • Tamara Brianna Basile
  • Deck DJs vs Termites

When that mid festival, or let's be honest, all times of the day hunger kicks in, the food trucks will have your back.

They've even gone a step further with carnival rides, stalls, art and bars.

#Festivalgoals.

Tickets are already on sale for $99 general admission and $149 for VIP. The festival will take place at the Shepparton Showgrounds on November 2nd. 

To buy tickets or to take a peak at the full lineup, click HERE.

