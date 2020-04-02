Land Of Plenty Music Festival Is Back & We Are Way Too Keen!!

With the uncertainty of COVID-19 still looming over us, the Greater Shepparton City Council in partnership with Shepparton Show Me & Red Hill Entertainment have given us ALL something to look forward to!

Land of Plenty is back for it's second year and this news could not have come at a better time! The single day music festival will be taking its rightful place at the Shepparton Showgrounds and will feature a medley of epic artists & bands ready to keep you dancing all day & night.

The festival is for music-lovers of all ages and will feature plenty of live music, art displays, market stalls, carnival rides and more!!

The line-up is still under wraps but rumour has it, the headlining acts are regulars on Triple J's hottest 100. If last year is anything to go by, they will have to live up to incredible acts like ILLY, Tones and I, Briggs and more.

If everything goes to plan and the virus is no longer a threat to our health & well-being, the event is said to be taking place on October 31st.

Event organisers say they wanted to give Australians something exciting to look froward to once all of this COVID-19 business is over.

"In response to the COVID-19 virus and the Federal Government’s ban on public gatherings, and in these unpredictable times, we want fans, music lovers and festival goers to have something to look forward to. As such, if it is safe and approved to do so, Land of Plenty will go ahead on Saturday 31st October and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Shepparton for a day of music, dancing and fun times. For now let’s do everything we can to stay safe, look after each other and help each other through these challenging times. Keep on washing your hands, turn up the music and don’t forget to keep grooving, dancing and smiling (while social distancing)”. - Land of Plenty

If you're keen to head out for a full day and night's worth of music and shenanigans, lock down October 31st and keep an eye on this space for more details in the coming months!

See you there!!

