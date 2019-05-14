LINE UP ANNOUNCED! Shepparton's Land Of Plenty Music Festival Is Going To Be Big!

It's official! Land of Plenty is coming to Shepparton this November 2, with the first lineup announcement dropping today!

ILLY / BRIGGS / ALEX THE ASTRONAUT / SLOWLY SLOWLY / OCEAN GROVE / TONES AND I / ELIOTT / JACK BOTTS

Plus taking to the Shepparton Showgrounds stage will be local outfit HEARD INSTINCT COLLECTIVE; a crew of young artists hailing from Shepparton, Numurkah and Echuca in north east Victoria. The Collective take audiences on a lyrical journey from their roots in Yorta Yorta country, to African and gospel inspired hip hop, to the smooth vocals and soul of the Pacific Islands. Flavoured with self produced beats, lyrics and rhymes, with catchy hooks and moves, and a good dose of straight up swagga, these are some of the freshest and most exciting new talents emerging in the region. With Shepp based mentor and respected hip hop artist 1/6 at the helm, the Heard Instinct Collective is Vince the Kid, Rivity Rascal, Madi Colville Walker, Ree Peric, Flexing Twice, AA Dancin Fever, Lasi Simaika, TheRealKingRose, Bricky B and Jonathan Safari.

The music festival is a brand new one-day, all ages major music festival set to take over the Shepparton Showgrounds.

Not only will there be live music, but there will also be art displays, market stalls, gourmet food vans and carnival rides!

The festival name and artwork was inspired by the local community and their enthusiasm for a music festival to be held in Shepparton. With an overwhelming 500+ survey submissions from locals wanting to help name and shape the hometown event, Land of Plenty was born.

As well as featuring some of Australia’s biggest bands, Land of Plenty is giving one lucky local Shepparton act the chance to perform on the Land of Plenty big stage!

Tickets for Land of Plenty go on sale at 9am AEST, Thursday 16 May for $99 (General Admission) and $149 for The Big Apple VIP ticket.