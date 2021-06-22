Landmark Paid Bereavement Leave to be Handed Down in State Budget

The state budget will be handed down on Tuesday and it includes a landmark policy, women who suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth with be given one week of paid bereavement leave.

It will apply to full and part-time workers within the public service but there are also plans to expand the scheme to the private sector.

Men affected by their partner's miscarriage will also be eligible.

Among some of the other promises by our state government, public sector workers will be given a pay rise, while there’s talk of more flexible school hours and another voucher scheme.

The state's historic deficit has reduced by almost $8 billion since last budget, with the state expected to post a $500 million surplus within three years.

