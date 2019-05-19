Landslide Win For The LNP In The Seats Of Capricornia And Dawson

The LNP has won in a landslide for the seats of Capricornia and Dawson. With nearly 80% of the Dawson votes counted George Christensen has secured 43.12%, with over 33,000 votes, his closest rival, Belinda Hassan, sitting in at less than half that. While in Capricornia the numbers are much the same between LNP’s Michelle Landry, and Labor’s Russell Robertson. Mr Chistensen is excited to start his fourth term in the Federal seat, while this will be Ms Landry’s third. Both MPs agree mining and clear policies, were the big winners on polling day.