Large Quantity of Drugs Located In Kempsey

Two people have been charged with drug supply after a search warrant on the state’s Mid North Coast.

About 10am Monday 20 May 2019, police stopped a vehicle on Sea Street, Kempsey and spoke with a 41-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.

The pair were arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station.

As a result of the arrest, about 1pm, police with the assistance of the Police Dog Unit executed a search warrant at a home on North Street, West Kempsey, where officers allegedly located a large quantity of prohibited drugs believed to be heroin, prescription medication, jewellery, a laptop and cash.

Both were charged with drug supply offences, neglect children in care, and organise/conducts drug premises expose child.

The woman was refused bail to face Kempsey Local Court today (Tuesday 21 May), while the man was refused bail to appear at Kempsey Local Court on Monday 3 June.