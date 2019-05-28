Last Night Midnight Oil Played Diesel And Dust Live For The First Time Ever

Aussie rock legends blew die-hard fans away at last nights gig.

Midnight Oil, played the 1987 album in full for the first time ever at the Canberra warm up gig ahead of The Big Red Bash gig happening in Birdsville this July.

Fans were treated to a bunch of bangers before hitting off the iconic record with Beds Are Burning.

Hear more:



Check out the setlist:

Lucky Country

Too Much Sunshine

Truganini

If Ned Kelly Was King

Read About It

Treaty

Luritja Way

Short Memory

My Country

Beds Are Burning (Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Put Down That Weapon (Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Dreamworld (Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Arctic World (Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Warakurna (Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Whoah (Diesel and Dust, 1987)

The Dead Heart (Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Bullroarer (Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Sell My Soul (Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Gunbarrel Highway (Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Sometimes (Diesel and Dust, 1987)

What a gig!

For all that matters in rock news this week:



Catch up on the best bits on the Triple M App. Download on iTunes or Google Play.