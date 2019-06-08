Last Night’s Roaming Brian With Gryan Miers’ Friends And Family Was Another All Timer

Roaming Brian hit up the Geelong rooms last night after Cats belted Richmond by 67 points, and it was another classic instalment.

BT found Gryan Miers’ friends and family which took it to another level when they asked him about his dad inventing a type of footy boots and how he came to be named Gryan.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The Miers clan appears around about 3:30 or so.

Gryan’s dad David makes an appearance around nine minutes in, where he explains how he invented XBlades Boots but reckons he got dudded out of the patent.

Roaming Brian also chatted to Geelong’s Irish boys, Tom Hawkins and Chris Scott, who was candid about the crap question he was expecting from Tom Browne.

