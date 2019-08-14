Late Winter Boulder Market Day

Boulder Market Day is back this coming Sunday - although you may need to rug up with a cool 13 degrees on the way . Check out the wonderful attractions and great stalls.

Plenty of food with Indian, Thai, BBQ and other tasty cuisines - including vegetarian options.

HEAPS of entertainment with new buskers for this week, local shops and more.

Don't forget to check out the Goldfields War Museum as well which is celebrating its 40th Anniversary and prospective Super Pit buyers there are the KCGM Super Pit Tours from the Eastern Goldfields Historical Society. Long sleeve and closed shoes a must for the tours.

Boulder Market Day is underway from 9am on Sunday