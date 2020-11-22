LATEST: Body of Man Recovered From Coffs Harbour Marina

Police recovered the body of a man believed to be in his 60’s from the Coffs Harbour Marina on Sunday morning.

About 7:30am, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to the International Marina after the body of a man was located in the water.

He man is yet to be formally identified, however according to NSW Police is believed to be aged in his 60s.

NSW Police Media told Triple M, “the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and is believed to be misadventure”.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.