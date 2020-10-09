LATEST: Cultural & Civic Space DA Expected By End of Month

A decision on the Coffs Harbour Cultural and Civic Space project should be known within the next three weeks.

The long awaited development application for the new facility including a library, art gallery and council offices has been with the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment for some time.

Earlier this week, when asked about the development application, Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said it was ‘with the Minister’.

On Friday, Triple M contacted the office of Minister Rob Stokes in search of answers as to when the DA determination should be expected.

Late on Friday afternoon, a statement from a Department of Planning, Industry and Environment spokesperson said,

“The application is currently in the assessment process and we expect a decision by the end of the month”.

If approved by the NSW state government, it would allow the controversial project, estimated to cost just over $76 million, to go ahead.