Latest Newspoll Figures Show Ratings Drop For Morrison Government

Scott Morrison is facing a tough ask in his attempt to be re-elected, according to the latest Newspoll ratings.

The survey conducted by Australian voters highlight a rise for the opposition by three points.

Months from a Federal election, support for the Liberals-National Coalition has dipped to the lowest levels since 2018 when Morrison took over Malcolm Turnbull.

The LNP fell down three points to a low 34% in the latest 2022 polls on Monday.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has hurled his support behind the Prime Minister, citing the Omicron wave as the reason for displeased voters.

Frydenberg staked his confidence in winning over voters by election time.

"I don’t need to remind you and the media that the only poll that counts is election day," Frydenberg told Sky News Australia.

"We were written off back in 2019, many obituaries were written by those in the media and our political opponents who got ahead of themselves." - Josh Frydenberg

Monday's poll was the first of the year, showing Labor to be heading for a comfortable lead this coming election. The ALP leads the Coalition 56-44 on a two-party-preferred (TPP) basis.

Morrison is gripping onto a two-point lead against opposition Anthony Albanese in the race for the preferred Prime Minister.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.