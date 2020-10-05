LATEST: Singh & Pavey Release Joint Statement About Jetty Plans

With temperatures running hot with the community, and many incorrectly taking aim at the Coffs Harbour City Council for a decision made by State Government, a joint statement has today been released by the Member for Coffs Harbour, Gurmesh Singh and Minister for Water, Housing and Property Melinda Pavey regarding the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Draft Concept Plan.

“The Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Draft Concept Plan is a further iteration of the Preliminary Concept Plan published in late 2018 and is already encouraging discussion.

“The Plan is a tool designed to encourage constructive community feedback on the vision locals have for their foreshore precinct. Nothing has been predetermined, the community’s feedback will dictate the final outcome.

“A key element of the Plan is balancing the precinct’s commercial and public uses to ensure a vibrant area, rejuvenating facilities ensuring continued public access, and to allow for additional proceeds to be reinvested into the public spaces, such as car parking.

“The Deep Sea Fishing Club site is a location that has been identified within the Plan for appropriately scaled development for Government to reinvest back in to the Precinct.

“A range of commercial uses were discussed during the community consultation process and the commercial sounding and analysis conducted by the Government in late 2019 and early 2020 had identified retirement living as a possible use for this location.

“This is not a definitive Plan as the purpose of the Advisory Committee and community consultation is to assess these prior suggestions.

“The Government has made no decisions on future land uses and all proposed land uses within the Precinct are subject to further community consultation.

“Any proposed land use in the Precinct would need to be approved by Coffs Harbour City Council as part of the planning approval process.

“The Draft Concept Plan is just that, a draft, and the indicative land uses are a matter that will be progressed with the input of the Project Steering Advisory Committee’s before being packaged up and put to the wider Coffs Harbour community next year.

“The first stage of this process is the review and it’s important the community to provide input and have their say.

“It’s important to iterate there in nothing set in stone, the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Draft Concept Plan will be determined by and for the community.”