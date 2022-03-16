Latest YouGov Poll Has Labor Set To Be Swept To Power

South Australia could be set for a change of government as Saturday's state election rolls around quickly.

A new poll has the Opposition comfortably ahead in the final days of the campaign, which could see this weekend's ballot looking a one-sided affair.

The latest Advertiser-YouGov poll has Labor poised for an election win with a 56 to 44 per cent lead over Steven Marshall's Liberal Government on two-party preferred support.

The devastating result for Steven Marshall, is otherwise proving to be an undeniable show of support for first-term Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas.

More worryingly for the Liberals, is a 33 per cent slump in their primary vote with support accumulated during the pandemic appearing to have dropped off since the borders reopened and cases surged.

The latest poll showed that health and hospitals were rated the most important election issue, ahead of cost of living and the economy.

Only eight per cent of voters felt the pandemic was the most important issue.

The poll has Labor well ahead with primary support of 41 per cent, The Greens on 11 per cent and others on 15 per cent.

It’s anticipated that as many as five or six seats could change hands on Saturday if the swing is reflected in key marginal seats like Adelaide, Newland, King in the north-eastern suburbs, and Elder in the inner south.

Meanwhile, Mr Marshall's is trailing as preferred Premier at 46 per cent, to Malinauskas' 51 per cent, placing the opposition leader as the overwhelming favourite to be elected to the state's top job within days.

