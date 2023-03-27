Latitude Financial Services Reveal Millions Of Customer Records Stolen

Latitude Financial Services have revealed that the number of records stolen during their cyber-attack last week has increased into the millions.

According to the company, while a forensic review is still ongoing, they have so far determined that 7.9 million driver’s licence numbers from both Australia and New Zealand have been stolen.

Approximately 3.2 million of these numbers are from customers of the financial service from the past ten years.

Experts have also revealed that the phone numbers, addresses and dates of birth of 6.1 million customers have also been stolen along with 53,000 passport numbers.

Despite more than 50,000 numbers being stolen, the Australian Passport Office have not recommended affected customers obtain new passports.

In response to the attack, Latitude Financial Services have offered to compensate customers for new driver’s licences.

The cyber-attack comes only months after large scale cyber-attacks on Medibank and Optus.

