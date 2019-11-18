Latrell Has Landed, What We Know So Far About His Townsville Trip

Mission #LatrellWatch has been in action since Sunday when whispers were whirling around of the NRL player getting a tour of Townsville by Cowboy star Johnathan Thurston.

The Cowboys are in talks with Latrell Mitchell about a potential club move from the 2020 season.

While we couldn’t spot JT in any media footage, Latrell has certainly been spotted in Townsville on Monday with comments made by the 22-year-old to 7News that a visit to Cairns is likely as well.

The paps have snapped Latrell dining at the Watermark on Monday evening in the company of Cowboys officials.

Channel 7 have also reported that Latrell scored a tour of the new stadium, that’s a busy day!

This morning the Sydney Roosters star has shared an Instagram Story of the view from his room at The Ville, jokingly calling Townsville ‘Fiji’.

Looks like all that is left to do is to put pen to paper!

