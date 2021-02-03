Latrell Mitchell Rejects $2.4 Million Contract Extension With The Rabbitohs

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for Latrell Mitchell Rejects $2.4 Million Contract Extension With The Rabbitohs

Getty Images

Latrell Mitchell has reportedly rejected a $2.4 three-year contract extension with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

According to the Courier Mail, Mitchell has held preliminary talks with the Brisbane Broncos over a possible move to the club in 2022. 

Triple M's Mark Geyer reacted to the news on The Rush Hour with MG on Tuesday night.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.

 

3 February 2021

Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour With MG
Latrell Mitchell
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour With MG
Latrell Mitchell
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour With MG
Latrell Mitchell
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs