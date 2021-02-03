Latrell Mitchell Rejects $2.4 Million Contract Extension With The Rabbitohs

Latrell Mitchell has reportedly rejected a $2.4 three-year contract extension with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

According to the Courier Mail, Mitchell has held preliminary talks with the Brisbane Broncos over a possible move to the club in 2022.

Triple M's Mark Geyer reacted to the news on The Rush Hour with MG on Tuesday night.

