Launceston COVID Exposure Sites Listed Amid COVID Scare

Exposure sites have been listed after passenger who travelled on a Qantas Launceston to Melbourne flight tested positive for COVID in London.

The passenger landed at Melbourne Airport on July 2, before flying to London via Singapore.

The list of Launceston exposure sites include:

Off Center Coffee: 11am-12:40pm

Earthy Eats: 12:4pm-1:50pm

Coles, Charles St: 2pm-2:30pm

9/11 Bottleshop, Launceston City: 2pm-2:30pm

Victoria's Department of Health has contacted the 61 passengers on board flight QF1542, which departed at 10:15am.

