Laundering Investigation Leads To Arrests During Major Sydney Drug Bust

Four men have been charged following a major drug bust in Sydney's inner west on Sunday afternoon.

New South Wales crime squad detectives seized more than five kilograms of cocaine and meth, in addition to $1.5 million in cash.

Officers raided multiple Strathfield properties as part of an investigation into money laundering and other criminal activities.

Police intercepted a car on Sunday to find 2.3 kilograms of cocaine and $24,000, two men - aged 23 and 28 - were arrested and taken to Burwood Police Station.

A later raid at two homes on Hunter Street uncovered more cash and drugs, with two men, an 18 year old and a 35 year old were arrested.

All four have been charged with commercial drug supply and participating in a criminal entity, set to appear in court on Monday.

Investigations into the raids continue, as NSW Police crackdown on distribution and producing of drug syndicates.

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: