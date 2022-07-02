Laurie Rosewarne Recalls Fixing 'Knuckles' Jaw With Chewing Gum

It's 1968 and Glenelg is up against Central District, where Neil "Knuckles" Kerley took a blow to the head, breaking his jaw.

There was no way he wasn't going to get back out there, so he calls out to Laurie Rosewarne who chews up a ball of chewing gum, which became Knuckles mouthguard in the second half.

Rosewarne reminisces on the day with Dead Set Legends Adelaide.

"I need some chewies... Kerls wants them to stick his jaw together," Rosewarne said on Dead Set Legends with Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Thomo.

"I chewed them all up and made a two-inch round ball of gum and split them in halves and but them on his top and bottom teeth."

