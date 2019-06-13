Four Further Indecent Assault Charges Laid Against Lavington Swim School Owner

Police have laid four further charges against a swimming school owner following an investigation into allegations of indecent assault near Albury.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation following reports a 14-year-old girl had been indecently assaulted by a man, who was known to her, at a Lavington pool complex in August 2018.

A 41-year-old man was charged by investigators on Thursday 8 November 2018.

The man was charged with a further two charges on Thursday 23 May 2019, after its alleged he indecently assaulted a second girl – then aged eight – on two separate occasions during swimming lessons at the Lavington pool between May 2015 and September 2015.

Following further investigations, the man attended Albury Police Station about 9am today (Thursday 13 June 2019).

He was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated indecent assault- victim under authority of offender.

Police will allege in court that the man indecently assaulted a third girl – then aged seven – on multiple occasions during swimming lessons at the Lavington pool between April 2014 and April 2015.

The man was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Albury Local Court on Monday 17 June 2019.

Investigations are continuing.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.