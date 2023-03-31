Law Suit Against Gwyneth Paltrow Over Ski Collision Is Dismissed

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow has won her court battle over a 2016 ski incident at a Utah ski resort.

A jury found the star was not at fault for the collision, dismissing the case brought against her by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson.

Sanderson brought a law suit against Paltrow for compensation over injuries he claimed to have suffered during the ski collision.

The pair collided on a beginner ski run at the Deer Valley ski resort in 2016.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The dismissal comes after eight days of testimony which was live-streamed internationally.

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Paltrow said in a statement.

Paltrow’s attorneys had previously described the claims against her as “utter B.S” before claiming Paltrow was more vulnerable to law suits due to her celebrity status.

Much of the testimony centred around the skiing code of conduct which specifies that the skier downhill has right of way.

Sanderson attempted to sue Paltrow for a US $300,000 over injuries he claimed to have sustained during the collision.

The lawsuit was brought forward following the dismissal of an amendment complaint which saw Sanderson suing for a US $3.1 million.

Paltrow counter sued for $1 along with attorney fees.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.