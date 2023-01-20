Lawyers Of Greg Lynn Push For Suppression Of Police Interviews

The defence lawyers of the man accused of killing Melbourne campers push to have police interview suppressed.

Former airline pilot Greg Lynn has been charged with the murder of Melbourne couple 74-year-old Russell Hill and 73-year-old Carol Clay.

The pair went missing back in March of 2020 during a camping trip to Wonnangatta Valley.

The committal hearing went ahead this week at Melbourne’s Magistrates Court to determine whether there is sufficient evidence for Lynn to go to trial.

The 56-year-old’s lawyers filed a motion to have the video police interviews with Lynn supressed claiming if the media get their hands on the “explosive” content, it could prejudice Lynn’s upcoming trials against Lynn.

Lynn’s lawyer Dann is working to make the tapes inadmissible after Detective Senior Constable Abbey Justin admitted in court that she had recorded Lynn without advising him in July of 2020.

Lynn is then believed to have given an official statement to police a short time later before being charged with the couple’s murder in November of 2021.

