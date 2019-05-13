Lawyers Say Payments Are Starting To Be Received By QNI Workers

Clive Palmer announced on April 15 2019 that he would pay unpaid workers’ entitlements at Queensland Nickel.

“It was the administrators of Queensland Nickel who, despite the direction of joint venture partners, refused to transfer employees and assets to a new operator, which would have allowed workers to keep their jobs,’’ Mr Palmer said.

“It was the administrators who dismissed 546 people and closed down the refinery for no good reason except political gain.”

The principal of Alexander Law, Sam Iskander, today confirmed that entitlement payments from Clive Palmer had begun flowing to QNI workers.

Mr Iskander, whose law firm is managing the trust account established for unpaid QNI worker entitlements, said at least 20 claims totalling approximately $450,000 had already been paid, with an estimated 50 to be settled before the end of the week.

“We have had a lot of queries asking if the claims will be paid before the election” Mr Iskander said.

“Claims are being assessed and payments are flowing to the workers,’’ he said.